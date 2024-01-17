Prologis Guides FY24 EPS Well Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.45 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $5.42 to $5.56 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $5.50 to $5.64 per share.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.