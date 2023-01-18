Markets
Prologis Guides FY23 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

January 18, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $3.00 to $3.15 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote income, in a range of $5.00 to $5.10 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.08 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

