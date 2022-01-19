Prologis Guides FY22 EPS Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, logistics real estate firm Prologis Inc. (PLD) initiated its net earnings and core funds from operations outlook for the full-year 2022, well above analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2022, the company now forecasts net earnings in a range of $4.40 to $4.55 per share, core funds from operation or core FFO in a range of $5.00 to $5.10 per share and core FFO, excluding net promote expense, in a range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.31 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

