Prologis Guidance 2026: What Raised Outlook Means for PLD Stock?

Shares of Prologis PLD moved higher yesterday after the industrial REIT posted better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results and lifted its full-year outlook. The market appeared to respond positively to the combination of core funds from operations (FFO) growth, solid revenue performance and a more confident guidance view from management.

PLD’s Q1 Tops Expectations

Prologis reported core FFO of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48. That figure also rose 5.6% from $1.42 in the year-ago period. Rental revenues came in at $2.13 billion, ahead of the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion and up 6.9% year over year. The quarter also benefited from record leasing activity and healthy same-store growth.

PLD’s Guidance Gets a Lift

The encouraging takeaway was the company’s updated outlook. Prologis now expects core FFO per share in the range of $6.07 to $6.23, up from the prior $6.00 to $6.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $6.14.



Core FFO per share excluding net promote expense is now projected at $6.12 to $6.28, versus the earlier $6.05 to $6.25. This suggests management sees enough strength in operations and fee income to support earnings growth despite an uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

Occupancy and NOI Outlook Improve

On the operating front, Prologis raised its average occupancy forecast to 95.00% to 95.75% from 94.75% to 95.75% (Prologis share), guided earlier. Management said this reflects stronger-than-expected occupancy in the first quarter, some early lease renewals and a solid leasing pipeline.



Cash same-store NOI growth is now expected to be 6.25%-7.00% from 5.75%-6.75%, while net effective same-store NOI growth is guided to 4.75%-5.50%, up from 4.25%-5.25%. These ranges assume the continued contribution of rent change and improving fundamentals in a broader set of markets, while recognizing that conditions remain uneven across geographies.

PLD’s Strategic Capital and Capital Deployment Plans

The company also boosted its strategic capital revenue outlook, excluding promote revenue, to $660 million to $680 million. At the same time, Prologis kept net promote income (expense) at negative $50 million and expects general and administrative expenses of $510 million to $525 million.



Capital deployment assumptions signal confidence in the investment pipeline, particularly in development. On a Prologis share basis, development starts are now guided to $3.5-$4.5 billion, and owned-and-managed starts to $4.5-$5.5 billion, with roughly 40% allocated to data center build-to-suits.



Acquisitions remain $1.0-$1.5 billion, while dispositions and contributions are each projected at $1.75-$2.25 billion. Realized development gains are now expected at $500-$700 million.

What it Means for PLD

Overall, Prologis delivered a strong quarter and followed it with higher guidance across several key metrics. Better occupancy assumptions, improved same-store growth expectations, and a steady investment pipeline all support the company’s outlook. While management still acknowledged an uneven macro environment, the latest guidance suggests Prologis is entering the rest of 2026 from a position of strength.



Prologis currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Prologis, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Prologis, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Prologis, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Earnings Releases

We now look forward to the earnings releases of other REITs, such as Digital Realty DLR and Welltower WELL, which are slated to report on April 23 and April 28, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.94, which implies a 9.6% year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WELL’s first-quarter 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.46, which suggests a year-over-year jump of 21.7%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.