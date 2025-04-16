PROLOGIS Earnings Results: $PLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROLOGIS ($PLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $1.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.61 by $0.81. The company also reported revenue of $1,987,270,000, missing estimates of $2,055,979,129 by $-68,709,129.
PROLOGIS Insider Trading Activity
PROLOGIS insiders have traded $PLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH GHAZAL (Chief Investment Officer) sold 10,997 shares for an estimated $1,305,783
PROLOGIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of PROLOGIS stock to their portfolio, and 745 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,893,284 shares (+54.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $517,220,118
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 3,334,817 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,490,156
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,137,719 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,656,898
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,500,761 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,330,437
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,013,087 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,783,295
- FMR LLC added 1,875,978 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,290,874
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,723,129 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,134,735
PROLOGIS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/16.
PROLOGIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
PROLOGIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $117.0 on 01/08/2025
- Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $132.0 on 10/21/2024
