News & Insights

Stocks

Prologis downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

December 06, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital downgraded Prologis (PLD) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $104, down from $120. Prologis is a “world-class company with a moat business,” but its valuation screens expensive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s s embedded growth is set to moderate back to pre-COVID levels by 2026. Industrial leasing demand is down 56% year-over-year, and BMO does not see a near-term rebound with Amazon expanding modestly and shifting toward higher warehouse ownership. The Trump tariffs adds further uncertainty, the firm adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PLD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.