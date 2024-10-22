Prologis CEO: Things are very good, our future is bright

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Hamid Moghadam said he’s running the company for the long term and doesn’t worry about quarterly results. He expects demand to normalize after the Presidential election. He’s seeing “insatiable demand” for data centers due to the growth of AI. The company has been in data centers since 1999 and it’s well-positioned to take advantage of the increase in demand, he noted.

