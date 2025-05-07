PROKIDNEY Earnings Preview: Recent $PROK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PROKIDNEY ($PROK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

PROKIDNEY Insider Trading Activity

PROKIDNEY insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.

PROKIDNEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of PROKIDNEY stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

