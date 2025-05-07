Stocks
PROKIDNEY Earnings Preview: Recent $PROK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 07, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

PROKIDNEY ($PROK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

PROKIDNEY Insider Trading Activity

PROKIDNEY insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.

PROKIDNEY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of PROKIDNEY stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • STATE STREET CORP added 309,546 shares (+21.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $523,132
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 297,028 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,977
  • HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 275,630 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,507
  • UBS GROUP AG added 207,140 shares (+405.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,066
  • BLEICHROEDER LP added 155,000 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,950
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 103,907 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,602
  • BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 65,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,417

This article is not financial advice.


