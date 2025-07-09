ProKidney Corp. Management to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

ProKidney Corp. will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage company focused on therapies for chronic kidney disease, announced that its management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on July 14, 2025, at 1:30 PM ET, featuring a live fireside chat. The webcast will be available on ProKidney's website, and investors can arrange one-on-one meetings through H.C. Wainwright. The company, founded in 2015, is notable for its lead product candidate rilparencel (REACT®), a patented cellular therapy in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials aimed at preserving kidney function in high-risk diabetic patients. Rilparencel has also received FDA designation as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy.

ProKidney's participation in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference increases visibility and credibility within the healthcare investment community.

The webcast format provides accessible information to potential investors, showcasing the company's efforts and advancements in treating chronic kidney disease.

ProKidney's lead product, rilparencel, being in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies highlights the company's progress toward potential market introduction and validates its innovative approach to CKD treatment.

The RMAT designation from the FDA for rilparencel emphasizes the therapy's potential significance and may expedite the development process, positively impacting investor confidence.

None

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK)



(“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 4



th



Annual Kidney Virtual Conference:













H.C. Wainwright 4











th











Annual Kidney Virtual Conference



















Date:







Monday, July 14, 2025











Time:







1:30pm ET











Format:







Fireside Chat











Webcast:











Link

















The live webcast will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at





www.prokidney.com





. Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.







About ProKidney Corp.







ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT



®



), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit



www.prokidney.com



.







Investor Contacts:







ProKidney





Ethan Holdaway







Ethan.Holdaway@prokidney.com











LifeSci Advisors, LLC





Daniel Ferry









Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.