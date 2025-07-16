$PROK stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PROK stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $32,452,340 of trading volume.

$PROK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PROK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PROK stock page ):

$PROK insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARIN J. WEBER (Chief Regulatory Officer) sold 103,480 shares for an estimated $312,509

$PROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $PROK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PROK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/30/2025

$PROK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PROK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PROK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Eliana Merle from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $7.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $9.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jason Gerberry from B of A Securities set a target price of $1.0 on 06/30/2025

