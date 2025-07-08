$PROK stock is up 323% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PROK stock has now risen 323% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $313,428,181 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PROK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PROK stock page):
$PROK Insider Trading Activity
$PROK insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.
$PROK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $PROK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,636,134 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,185,980
- HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 275,630 shares (+48.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $241,507
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 213,600 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,156
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 90,339 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,155
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 87,206 shares (+175.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,409
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 74,027 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,862
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 65,860 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,706
$PROK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- ProKidney issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/30/2025
