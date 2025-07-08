Stocks
$PROK stock is up 323% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 08, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$PROK stock has now risen 323% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $313,428,181 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PROK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PROK stock page):

$PROK Insider Trading Activity

$PROK insiders have traded $PROK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PROK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EMPRESARIAL DE CAPITALES S.A. DE C.V. CONTROL has made 7 purchases buying 2,282,616 shares for an estimated $1,519,322 and 0 sales.

$PROK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $PROK stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PROK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PROK in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • ProKidney issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/30/2025

