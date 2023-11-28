Projects sponsored by Snam, Eni and Terna get priority status from EU

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission has included several energy initiatives sponsored by Italy's Snam SRG.MI, Eni ENI.MI and Terna TRN.MI in a new list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) published on Tuesday.

Projects included in the PCI list have access to a fast-track permitting process and special funding.

A planned hydrogen corridor proposed by a group of companies including Italy's Snam is among the 166 projects listed by the European Commission.

