News & Insights

SRG

Projects sponsored by Snam, Eni and Terna get priority status from EU

Credit: REUTERS/SNAM

November 28, 2023 — 06:01 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini and Julia Payne for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission has included several energy initiatives sponsored by Italy's Snam SRG.MI, Eni ENI.MI and Terna TRN.MI in a new list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI) published on Tuesday.

Projects included in the PCI list have access to a fast-track permitting process and special funding.

A planned hydrogen corridor proposed by a group of companies including Italy's Snam is among the 166 projects listed by the European Commission.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan, Julia Payne in Brussels, editing by Gavin Jones)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRG
TRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.