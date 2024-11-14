ProjectHoldings, Inc. Faces Decline in 2024 Financial Results

ProjectHoldings.Inc. (JP:9246) has released an update.

ProjectHoldings, Inc. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2024, with net sales dropping by 16.9% and a notable turn to losses in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite maintaining a stable equity ratio, the company’s earnings per share fell sharply, reflecting the challenging business environment it faces.

