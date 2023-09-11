Project Prometheus AI Goes Live in T-24 Hours

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Monday mornings are usually sleepy and unexciting. But on this Monday morning, I couldn’t be more energized, enthused, or excited.

And that’s because tomorrow, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, I am unveiling the high-octane trading tool that my team and I have been hard at work developing for more than a year.

It’s called Project Prometheus – and it’s all about using AI to consistently pick huge winners in the stock market.

Back in 2022, the executives here at InvestorPlace knew that we were unequivocally entering the Age of AI. They knew that those who acted proactively and figured out how to use AI to their advantage would dominate entire industries…

…While those that didn’t would likely find themselves broke in just a few short years.

So, InvestorPlace tasked my team of programmers, quant researchers, and traders to covertly develop a trading system that put the power of AI into the hands of our subscribers.

This has been my primary focus – and obsession – for the past year.

And now the Prometheus AI is finally ready.

The AI Trading Tool Ready to Win

So, how do we know this tool is ready for the big leagues? Because Prometheus is producing absolutely stunning results.

We created our Prometheus AI to pinpoint the exact moment that any stock is ready to surge higher in price. It leverages more than 50 technical and fundamental factors to tailor AI models to every applicable stock in the market. Then it uses that data to ascertain the probability that a stock will surge higher over the coming month.

In other words, every week, Prometheus scans the entire market to gauge the likelihood that a stock will break out over the next few weeks.

The higher the score, the more likely the stock is to surge over the next month. The lower the score, the less likely.

The Final Word

Much like any new venture, our journey building Prometheus came with its fair share of bumps in the road. At first, the scores Prometheus gave were erratic. The model wasn’t trained, and its predictions were, frankly, hit or miss.

But with each iteration, Prometheus improved.

Have you ever wondered why some investors do better than others? It’s as if the best investors have a sixth sense about the markets. They don’t – they’ve simply spent more time improving their stock-picking abilities.

That’s what Prometheus did in a short amount of time.

And in our most recent model run, Prometheus delivered results that have to be seen to be believed.

You may be skeptical, and I would not blame you… There is a lot of hype in the financial world. But Prometheus is different. It’s backed by real results, and it’s ready to help you make a portfolio that can beat the market.

For example, RCM Technologies (RCMT) is a tiny stock that most investors have never even heard about. Yet, in March of last year, Prometheus calculated that RCMT stock had an 80% chance of experiencing a price breakout.

A few weeks later, the stock had soared 245%!

In October of 2022, Prometheus calculated that another largely unknown stock by the name of ClearOne (CLRO) had an 83% of a price surge – just weeks before it shot up 212%.

And, in May 2023, Prometheus calculated that the small biotech stock Altimmune (ALT) had an 83% chance of a big breakout. Months later, it was up 343%.

The results speak for themselves.

Prometheus is ready to power up your portfolio gains.

And, this Tuesday evening, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern, I want to put the power of this AI in your hands.

Click here to reserve your seat now.

See you tomorrow night!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Project Prometheus AI Goes Live in T-24 Hours appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.