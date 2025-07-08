Progyny Reveals $200 Mln Revolving Credit Facility, Sees Q2 Results Slightly Ahead Of Expectations

Markets
(RTTNews) - Progyny, Inc. (PGNY), a company focused on women's health and family-building solutions, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a revolving credit facility of up to $200 million until its maturity on July 1, 2030.

Pete Anevski, CEO of Progyny, said: "At this stage of our growth, entering into a facility is an appropriate next step to further enhance our strong financial profile and extend our market leadership, and with the favorable market conditions, we felt this was an opportune time for us to transact."

In addition, Progyny noted that it now expects second-quarter results to be slightly better than its earlier guidance.

Earlier, for the second, the company had projected to report adjusted income per share of $0.40 to $0.43 on revenue of $310 million to $325 million.

The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings report on August 7.

