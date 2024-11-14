Progyny price target lowered to $17 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis lowered the firm’s price target on Progyny (PGNY) to $17 from $30 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The stock dropped 11% post theearnings callas better than feared selling season results were overshadowed by the third consecutive cut on atypical usage, sowing model fears, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm looks to proof points of forecasting, but notes a more prudent approach to the company’s guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PGNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.