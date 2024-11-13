Progyny price target lowered to $17 from $18 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Richard Close lowered the firm’s price target on Progyny (PGNY) to $17 from $18 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm lowered its estimates after another quarter falling short of expectations and lowering of guidance.

