Is Progyny (PGNY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Progyny (PGNY). PGNY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.02. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.24. Over the past year, PGNY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.50 and as low as 8.81, with a median of 12.68.

PGNY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PGNY's industry has an average PEG of 1.05 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.78.

Investors could also keep in mind Teladoc Health (TDOC), another Medical Services stock with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Teladoc Health is trading at a forward earnings multiple of -8.41 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of -0.17. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 15.24 and average PEG ratio of 1.05.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC's P/E has been as high as -1.57, as low as -15.04, with a median of -8.10, and its PEG ratio has been as high as -0.12, as low as -0.18, with a median of -0.14.

Teladoc Health sports a P/B ratio of 0.99 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.54. In the past 52 weeks, TDOC's P/B has been as high as 1.65, as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.01.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Progyny and Teladoc Health's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PGNY and TDOC is an impressive value stock right now.

