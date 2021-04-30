Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Progyny:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$18m ÷ (US$254m - US$78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Progyny has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Healthcare industry.

NasdaqGS:PGNY Return on Capital Employed April 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Progyny compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Progyny has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 10% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Progyny is utilizing 926% more capital than it was three years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 31%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. This tells us that Progyny has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Progyny's ROCE

Overall, Progyny gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 150% to shareholders over the last year, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

