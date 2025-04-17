Markets
Progyny Names Melissa Cummings COO, Geoffrey Clapp As Chief Product Officer

(RTTNews) - Fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions provider Progyny, Inc. (PGNY), Thursday announced the appointment of Melissa Cummings as the first Chief Operating Officer. Geoffrey Clapp as named the first Chief Product Officer.

Most recently, Cummings served as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Cummings is a strategic, data-driven leader in the healthcare operations and has been in the industry for the last 30-years.

Clapp brings in more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology, start-up innovation, engineering, and product development. He was the Senior Vice President as well as Head of Strategy at Optum Health Solutions.

