Progyny, Inc. to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Progyny, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, hosting a conference call at 4:45 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Progyny, Inc. will announce its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time, with access options provided for both U.S. and international participants. An audio replay and a live webcast will also be available shortly after the call. Progyny is recognized as a leader in women’s health and family building solutions, aiming to help individuals achieve their family and health goals through comprehensive healthcare benefits and services. The company has received multiple accolades for its innovative approach and workplace culture. Further information can be found on their website.

$PGNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$PGNY Insider Trading Activity

$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083

DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330

NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258

$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGNY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$PGNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $22.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building, will report its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, after the close of the market on Thursday, May 8, 2025.





The company will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.





Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.





An audio replay of the call will be available through Thursday, May 15, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.





A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at



http://investors.progyny.com



.







About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.







For Further Information, Please Contact:







Investors:





James Hart





investors@progyny.com





Media:





Alexis Ford





media@progyny.com



