Progyny, Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) announced earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.06 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $16.90 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Progyny, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.05 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.5% to $324.04 million from $278.08 million last year.

Progyny, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.06 Mln. vs. $16.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $324.04 Mln vs. $278.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $310.0 - $325.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.64 Full year revenue guidance: $1.185 - $1.235 Bln

