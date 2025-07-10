Progyny, Inc. Partners with ŌURA to Enhance Women's Health Insights Through Wearable Technology

Progyny and ŌURA partner to enhance women's health through wearable data insights, supporting proactive health management.

Progyny, Inc., a leader in women's health and family building solutions, has announced a partnership with ŌURA, the creator of a leading smart ring, to enhance women's health through integrated wearable data and personalized insights. This collaboration aims to empower women by providing insights that assist in managing their health from preconception to menopause. The ŌURA ring tracks metrics such as sleep patterns, cardiovascular health, and stress levels, helping women understand their bodies and optimize reproductive planning or manage menopausal symptoms. Progyny believes that increasing awareness of health through daily data will enable women to engage more fully with their healthcare providers. The Oura Ring and membership are set to become available to Progyny clients, including employers and health plans, in early 2026.

Potential Positives

Progyny's partnership with ŌURA enhances its offerings by integrating wearable technology, providing users with comprehensive data and personalized insights into their health.

This collaboration allows Progyny to proactively engage users in their health journey from preconception to menopause, potentially improving health outcomes.

The partnership positions Progyny as a leader in women's health solutions by bridging the gap between daily health awareness and clinical care.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the partnership does not provide specific details on how it will enhance existing services, which may lead to skepticism about the actual impact of the collaboration.

There is no mention of established metrics or benchmarks to measure the success of integrating ŌURA's technology with Progyny's services, potentially raising concerns about accountability.

Despite the promising nature of the partnership, the press release lacks critical financial details regarding the anticipated costs or investments required for implementation, leaving uncertainty about its economic viability.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between Progyny and ŌURA?

Progyny announced a partnership with ŌURA to enhance women's health through wearable data and personalized insights.

When will ŌURA Ring be available to Progyny clients?

ŌURA Ring and Oura Membership will be available to Progyny clients starting in early 2026.

How does ŌURA support women's health?

ŌURA helps women monitor key health metrics, aiding in reproductive planning and lifestyle adjustments.

What are the benefits of using ŌURA with Progyny?

This collaboration provides actionable insights for women, helping them engage proactively in their health management.

Who can access Progyny's services?

Progyny's services are available to employers, health plans, and benefit purchasers focused on women's health and family building.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Progyny, Inc.





(Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced a new partnership with





ŌURA





, maker of the world’s leading smart ring, further empowering women to better understand and take action on their health through comprehensive data and personalized insights.





By incorporating wearable data and insights from ŌURA into the care team decision-support process—from preconception to menopause—Progyny is engaging members upstream as they are being more proactive with their health. As a result, potential risks can be identified earlier, while also supporting a range of health goals, such as optimizing conception attempts or making sustainable lifestyle changes.





“The more women understand about their bodies, the more empowered they are to partner with their health providers and articulate their health status and goals. Whether you are focused on conceiving your first child or managing changing weight and sleep issues through menopause, understanding your personal data is powerful—physically and emotionally,” said Janet Choi, MD, Progyny Chief Medical Officer. “Taking control with physiologic data from the Oura Ring further supports Progyny’s focus on raising the bar and elevating health outcomes.”





With the ability to continuously track key health metrics, such as sleep patterns, cycle insights, cardiovascular health, stress levels, and more, ŌURA helps women understand their bodies so they can achieve optimal health. For those trying to conceive, these insights can help pinpoint fertile windows and support reproductive planning. During perimenopause or menopause, they can help identify patterns, guide impactful lifestyle adjustments, and inform meaningful conversations with providers. When needed, care plans, including personalized recommendations around sleep, nutrition, movement, and stress to support the body’s changing needs can be developed.





“Reproductive health management starts long before a doctor's visit—it begins with daily awareness of your body's patterns,” said Dorothy Kilroy, Chief Commercial Officer at ŌURA. “By partnering with Progyny, we’re bridging the gap between those daily health patterns and clinical care, helping people navigate fertility and family planning with greater clarity, confidence, and support. This collaboration brings Oura’s powerful health signals into a setting where they can truly make a difference—guiding smarter care, earlier interventions, and more personalized journeys.”





Oura Ring and Oura Membership will be available to Progyny clients, including employers and health plans, beginning in early 2026.







About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit





www.progyny.com





.







