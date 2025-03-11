Progyny, Inc. Launches Comprehensive Parent and Child Well-being Offering to Support Working Families

Progyny launched a Parent and Child Well-being offering, providing support for working parents and caregivers to reduce stress.

Progyny, Inc. has announced the launch of its Parent and Child Well-being offering, aimed at supporting working parents and caregivers from preconception through early childhood development. This initiative comes in response to the significant stress faced by parents, with nearly 40% of the U.S. workforce being parents of children under 18 and 48% reporting overwhelming stress. The program includes personalized support from wellness experts, benefit navigation assistance, digital tools, and resources to facilitate a smoother return to work. Progyny seeks to enhance job satisfaction and retention by providing comprehensive, integrated support to help parents manage stress and achieve work-life balance. The offering is designed to benefit both families and employers by addressing care gaps related to family-building and women's health needs.

Potential Positives

Launch of the Parent and Child Well-being offering enhances Progyny's existing services, demonstrating a commitment to supporting working parents and caregivers.

The program addresses a significant need in the workforce, as nearly 40% of U.S. workers are parents who often face overwhelming stress.

By providing personalized support and resources, Progyny positions itself as a critical partner for employers seeking to improve job satisfaction and employee retention.

Progyny's recognition as a leader in women's health and family building solutions is further solidified, enhancing its reputation among employers and health plans.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of the Parent and Child Well-being offering suggests the company is responding to a significant demand, indicating that previous offerings may not have adequately addressed the needs of working parents.

The reliance on licensed clinical social workers for personalized support may signal a potential concern regarding the availability and scalability of such expertise within the organization.

The press release highlights that a significant portion of the workforce is overwhelmed by stress, which may indicate a larger trend in employee dissatisfaction that the company needs to address comprehensively.

FAQ

What is Progyny's Parent and Child Well-being offering?

Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering provides comprehensive support for working parents from preconception through early childhood development.

How does Progyny support working parents?

Progyny supports working parents with personalized guidance, benefit navigation, digital resources, and return-to-work assistance.

Who can access Progyny's new offering?

The Parent and Child Well-being offering is available to employers and health plans that partner with Progyny.

What are the benefits of Progyny's offering for employers?

Employers benefit from improved job satisfaction, retention, and reduced absenteeism among employees who are parents.

Why is parental support important in the workplace?

Support for parents in the workplace helps alleviate stress and promotes work-life harmony, enhancing employee engagement and productivity.

$PGNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

$PGNY Insider Trading Activity

$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083

DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330

NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258

$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced the launch of its Parent and Child Well-being offering, designed to support and alleviate stress for working parents and caregivers. This offering extends Progyny’s ability to provide continuous support for parents from preconception through early childhood development, ultimately enhancing job satisfaction and retention.





Nearly 40% of the U.S. workforce consists of parents with children under the age of 18, and



48%



of those parents say most days their stress is overwhelming. As employers recognize the need to meaningfully support their employees, they have an opportunity to provide benefits that help parents confidently return to work from parental leave, fully engage with their childcare and wellness benefits, and feel more satisfied in their roles. Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering addresses this need with comprehensive, integrated, and whole-family support that helps reduce stress and foster work-life harmony – empowering parents to thrive both at home and in the workplace.





Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering includes:









Personalized Support



– Each parent is paired with a parent wellness expert, a licensed clinical social worker, for one-on-one guidance on work-life balance and child development.



– Each parent is paired with a parent wellness expert, a licensed clinical social worker, for one-on-one guidance on work-life balance and child development.





Benefit Navigation



– Personalized guidance to unpacking employer benefits and leave planning, including assistance with family and medical leave paperwork, disability claims, post-birth planning, and childcare arrangements.



– Personalized guidance to unpacking employer benefits and leave planning, including assistance with family and medical leave paperwork, disability claims, post-birth planning, and childcare arrangements.





Digital Tools & Resources



– Parents have access to a virtual hub, including educational content, webinars, clinically facilitated peer support groups, and more.



– Parents have access to a virtual hub, including educational content, webinars, clinically facilitated peer support groups, and more.





Return-to-Work Assistance



– The program supports a smooth transition back to work to reduce absenteeism and improve retention.







“When speaking with employers and consultants, the need for seamless, comprehensive support that reduces the variety of stressors growing families face is a constant theme," said Michael Sturmer, President, Progyny. “Progyny’s expertise is in closing care gaps across a spectrum of family building and women’s health needs. With this latest program we’re doing what we do best – eliminating fragmentation, meeting member needs at every stage, and delivering real value for both families and employers.”





Progyny’s Parent and Child Well-being offering is available to employers and health plans. To learn more about this program, visit



Progyny.com









About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit



www.progyny.com



.







For Further Information, Please Contact:







Investors:





James Hart







investors@progyny.com







Media:





Alexis Ford







media@progyny.com





