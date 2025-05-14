Progyny, Inc. Appoints Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis and Dr. Whitney Booker to Medical Advisory Board

Progyny appoints Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis and Dr. Whitney Booker to its Medical Advisory Board, enhancing women's health expertise.

Progyny, Inc., a leader in women’s health and family building solutions, announced the addition of Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis from Morehouse School of Medicine and Dr. Whitney Booker from Columbia University to its Medical Advisory Board. Both are double-board certified physicians with extensive expertise in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Richard-Davis is noted for her commitment to advancing health equity and has received numerous accolades for her work in women's health, while Dr. Booker specializes in high-risk maternal care and prenatal fetal diagnosis. Their insights and expertise will enhance Progyny’s efforts in improving care across the women's health spectrum, particularly in areas like fertility, maternal health, and menopause. Progyny aims to provide comprehensive support to individuals and families, and both physicians expressed enthusiasm about contributing to the company's mission.

Progyny expands its Medical Advisory Board by adding two highly respected physicians, which enhances its expertise in women's health and family building solutions.

The appointment of Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis and Dr. Whitney Booker is expected to bring critical insights into advancing care and health equity in fertility and maternal health.

Progyny's focus on comprehensive, inclusive care through its newly strengthened advisory team aligns with its mission to improve outcomes and support patient needs throughout the parenting journey.

Despite the notable appointments to the Medical Advisory Board, the press release does not provide specific details on any potential challenges or issues the company may currently be facing in the women's health sector.



The announcement of new board members might raise expectations regarding Progyny's forthcoming initiatives; however, there is no information indicating how these additions will directly impact the company's current performance or strategy.



While the press release highlights the impressive credentials of the new board members, it does not address how the company plans to integrate their expertise into actionable improvements for its services, leading to potential skepticism about the effectiveness of these changes.

Who has been appointed to the Progyny Medical Advisory Board?

Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis and Dr. Whitney Booker have been appointed to the Medical Advisory Board.

What are the qualifications of Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis?

Dr. Richard-Davis is a double-board certified physician and a nationally recognized leader in women’s health and reproductive medicine.

What expertise does Dr. Whitney A. Booker bring to Progyny?

Dr. Booker is an expert in prenatal fetal diagnosis and high-risk maternal care, specializing in advanced ultrasound imaging.

What is Progyny's focus in women's health?

Progyny focuses on comprehensive, inclusive women’s health and family building solutions, aiming to improve patient care and outcomes.

How does Progyny support high-risk pregnancies?

Progyny provides personalized support through trained specialists, addressing the unique needs of individuals in high-risk pregnancy situations.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced the appointment of Morehouse School of Medicine’s Regional Dean for Seattle and Puget Sound’s Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (FACOG), and a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP) – and Columbia University’s Dr. Whitney Booker – a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine – to its Medical Advisory Board.





“As Progyny continues to be at the forefront of women’s health, we are proud to welcome two deeply respected clinical leaders whose unique training and lived experience will bring critical insights to our work,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Chief Medical Officer at Progyny. “Dr. Richard-Davis and Dr. Booker have spent their careers advancing care, health equity, and research in fertility, maternal health, and beyond – their individual expertise will complement our board as we continue to expand across the women’s health spectrum.”







Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis



is a nationally recognized leader in women’s health and reproductive medicine, with deep expertise in advancing health equity across academic, clinical, and organizational settings. She is a member of The Endocrine Society, Society of Reproductive Endocrinologists, American Medical Association, among others. She completed her OB-GYN residency at Madigan Army Medical Center and advanced training in fertility and reproductive endocrinology. Her academic career includes leadership roles at Tulane University, Meharry Medical College, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She has also held multiple leadership roles within the Menopause Society (formerly North American Menopause Society) and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) and is a recipient of the ASRM Gold Humanitarian Practitioner Award.





“I’ve dedicated my career to advancing access and education in women’s health, particularly in areas like menopause that have long been overlooked,” said Dr. Richard-Davis. “Progyny is raising the bar for how fertility and menopause benefits can address whole-person care, and I’m proud to be part of this team changing the lives of so many individuals.”







Dr. Whitney A. Booker



is a double-board certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal-Fetal Medicine, nationally recognized for her work in prenatal fetal diagnosis and high-risk maternal care. She is an expert in advanced ultrasound imaging, prenatal genetic testing, and managing pregnancies complicated by rare maternal conditions. Dr. Booker is also a physician-scientist, with NIH and university grant funding supporting her research into hypertension and cardiovascular disease in pregnancy. She brings expertise in treating pregnancies conceived through IVF and in advanced maternal age.





“Progyny is changing the way care is delivered across the full parenting journey by partnering with trained specialists and delivering high-touch, personalized support to each of its members,” said Dr. Booker. “I see firsthand the impact of comprehensive support for high-risk pregnancies, and I look forward to bringing my unique insights in this area to Progyny’s Medical Advisory Board to help meet the needs of these women and families.”





About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.







