Progyny, Inc. Announces Date for Financial Results Reporting and Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Progyny will announce its 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Progyny, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on February 27, 2025. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET, where interested parties can participate by phone. A press release will precede the call, and an audio replay will be available for several days afterward. Progyny, a leader in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions, aims to help individuals achieve their family and health goals through comprehensive support and access to a network of specialists. The company has received numerous accolades for its growth and innovation in the industry.

Potential Positives

Progyny will report its financial results for the full year 2024, suggesting a commitment to transparency and accountability in its performance.

The upcoming conference call demonstrates Progyny's dedication to engaging with investors and stakeholders, providing them with direct access to company information and leadership.

Progyny has received multiple accolades, including being recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and a CNBC Disruptor 50, highlighting its significant impact and reputation in the industry.

The company emphasizes its innovative approach to fertility and women's health benefits, which could attract more clients and partnerships in a growing market.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an upcoming financial results reporting may indicate uncertainty or anticipation regarding the company's performance, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

The timing of the financial results release and subsequent call suggests that significant information will not be made available until after the market closes, potentially causing concerns about transparency.

The reliance on multiple methods of accessing financial information (conference call, audio replay, webcast) may indicate that the company is trying to accommodate a diverse audience and highlight the complexity of their communication strategy, which could lead to confusion among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Progyny release its financial results for 2024?

Progyny will report its financial results on February 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Progynyearnings conference call

Interested participants can access the call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 in the U.S. and 1.973.413.6106 internationally.

Is there an option to listen to a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the call will be available until March 6, 2025, using the same passcode.

Where can I find more information about Progyny's business?

Visit Progyny's website at www.progyny.com for comprehensive information on their services and solutions.

What awards has Progyny received?

Progyny has been recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential Company and a CNBC Disruptor 50, among other accolades.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PGNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PGNY Insider Trading Activity

$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083

DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330

NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, will report its financial results for the quarterly period and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the close of the market on Thursday, February 27, 2025.





The company will host a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time (1:45 p.m. Pacific Time) and issue a press release regarding its financial results prior to the start of the call.





Interested participants in the United States may access the conference call by dialing 1.866.825.7331 and using the passcode 265484. International participants may access the call by dialing 1.973.413.6106 and using the same passcode.





An audio replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 6, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing 1.800.332.6854 (U.S. participants) or 1.973.528.0005 (international participants) with the passcode 265484.





A live webcast and archive of the call will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website at



http://investors.progyny.com



.







About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.







For Further Information, Please Contact



:





Investors:





James Hart







investors@progyny.com







Media:





Alexis Ford







media@progyny.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.