Progyny Expands Women's Health Offerings with New Pelvic Floor Therapy Services

Progyny expands women’s health services with pelvic floor therapy, enhancing access to care for various pelvic health issues.

Progyny, Inc. has announced the expansion of its women's health services to include pelvic floor therapy, highlighting its dedication to improving access to specialized care for women from preconception to menopause. Recognizing that pelvic floor issues affect one in three women, the company aims to address the challenges of untreated conditions, which can lead to significant health complications and increased healthcare costs. The new offering includes both in-person and virtual therapy options through partnerships with providers like Origin and Hinge Health, allowing members to receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs. Progyny's Chief Medical Officer emphasized the importance of enabling women to access effective treatment and educational resources to improve their overall health outcomes. This initiative aligns with Progyny's mission to provide inclusive, high-quality health solutions and reduce barriers to care for women.

Potential Positives

Progyny expands its offerings by adding pelvic floor therapy, enhancing their commitment to women's health and family building solutions.

The partnership with Origin and Hinge Health provides members with both in-person and virtual care options, increasing accessibility and convenience in managing pelvic health issues.

The announcement addresses a significant health concern affecting one in three women, positioning Progyny as a proactive leader in addressing underserved health needs.

The new initiative may lead to earlier interventions, potentially reducing healthcare costs and improving overall health outcomes for members.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant need for pelvic floor therapy, indicating that many women's health issues may have previously gone unaddressed, which could reflect poorly on the company's past offerings or awareness of these issues.

There is mention of rising healthcare costs associated with untreated pelvic health issues, suggesting that failing to provide adequate services could result in greater financial burdens for both employers and patients.

The focus on addressing unmet healthcare needs may indicate shortcomings in existing programs, which could affect the company's reputation and stakeholder confidence if not adequately addressed.

FAQ

What new service is Progyny adding to its women’s health offerings?

Progyny is adding pelvic floor therapy to its comprehensive women’s health and family building solutions.

How does pelvic floor therapy benefit women?

Pelvic floor therapy addresses issues like urinary incontinence and pelvic pain, improving overall health and quality of life for women.

Are there virtual support options for pelvic floor therapy?

Yes, Progyny members have access to both virtual and in-person pelvic floor therapy options through providers like Origin and Hinge Health.

What conditions can pelvic floor therapy help with?

Pelvic floor therapy can assist with conditions including postpartum recovery, leaky bladder, painful sex, endometriosis, and chronic pelvic pain.

How does Progyny improve access to specialized care?

Progyny enhances access by connecting members with specialty trained providers and offering educational support tools for women's health care.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Progyny



, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that it is adding



pelvic floor therapy



to its comprehensive offering of women’s health and family building solutions. With the expansion of its network of specialty trained women’s health providers, and the addition of digital therapy, the company is further deepening its commitment to increasing the accessibility of specialized, timely care across the spectrum from preconception and maternal health to midlife and menopause.





One in three women experience pelvic floor issues, with one in five needing to undergo surgery to treat their pelvic floor disorder (



UCM



). While most commonly associated with postpartum care, pelvic floor complications impact women as early as young adulthood and span through menopause and later into life. When left untreated, not only can pelvic pain interfere with quality of life that can lead to reduced performance at work and absenteeism, but it can also result in avoidable health complications and increased downstream medical costs. For instance, conditions such as endometriosis and sexual dysfunction are linked to untreated pelvic health issues, which can lead to infertility.





“This is another moment when Progyny is stepping up to help women identify and seek care for basic health needs that are going undiagnosed and untreated due to lack of education, lack of care access, and lack of the right benefits coverage,” said Dr. Janet Choi, Progyny Chief Medical Officer. “By enabling access to specialty trained providers and offering educational support tools through a cost effective and comprehensive benefit, we are providing impactful clinical solutions as opposed to a ‘sweep it under the rug’ approach to women’s health.”







Virtual and In-Person Support Options for Treatment and Coaching







Progyny members will have expanded access to both in-person and virtual care options. Through this integrated and multi-pronged approach, members will benefit from earlier interventions for pelvic conditions, reducing fragmentation, and helping avoid delays that could lead to higher acuity treatments, surgeries, or increased healthcare costs for employers. Urinary incontinence alone has been associated with costing the healthcare industry $20 billion a year (



NIH



).





Progyny welcomes



Origin



and



Hinge Health



to its offering. With Origin, Progyny members can seamlessly access Origin's nationwide in-network pelvic floor physical therapy, both in-person and virtually. Origin provides evidence-based treatment for the full spectrum of pelvic health needs—from common concerns like leaky bladder, painful sex, and postpartum recovery, to more complex conditions including hysterectomy recovery, endometriosis, PCOS, and chronic pelvic pain. Origin's specialized physical therapists provide evidence-based care that addresses both physical and mental health through every stage of life, whether you're preparing for childbirth, recovering from surgery, or managing ongoing symptoms.





“Origin has been leading the way in destigmatizing the shame that still exists around the biggest milestones in women’s lives and working to make pelvic floor therapy part of the standard of care,” said Carine Carmy, CEO & Co-Founder, Origin. “Whether it’s postpartum recovery or painful sex in menopause, our goal is to make personalized, whole-body care accessible to women wherever they are in their health journey.”





With Hinge Health, members will receive digital care supported by physical therapists specializing in pelvic health and musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Each individual will follow a personalized plan with guided exercises targeting their unique symptoms – including but not limited to pelvic pain, a lack of pelvic strength or bladder control, and issues associated with menopause. By engaging regularly with these exercises, members build sustainable habits and make positive lifestyle adjustments that are proven to relieve symptoms and improve overall health.





“By combining expert clinical care and advanced technology, we are removing barriers to care access and enabling individuals to experience better health outcomes,” said Aaryn Pure, Chief Commercial Officer, Hinge Health. “Our comprehensive pelvic health program, now offered in conjunction with Progyny, will bring their members high-quality pelvic health support as part of their broader women’s health experience.”





For more information on Progyny and its pelvic floor offering, visit



www.progyny.com



.







About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit



www.progyny.com



.







For Further Information, Please Contact:











Media:





Alexis Ford







media@progyny.com







Investors:





James Hart







investors@progyny.com





