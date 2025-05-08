PROGYNY Earnings Results: $PGNY Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROGYNY ($PGNY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $324,040,000, beating estimates of $314,016,792 by $10,023,208.
PROGYNY Insider Trading Activity
PROGYNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083
- DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330
- NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258
PROGYNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of PROGYNY stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,039,177 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,895,214
- RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC removed 1,704,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,400,279
- OWLS NEST PARTNERS IA, LLC removed 1,523,147 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,274,285
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,479,944 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,529,034
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,268,266 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,877,588
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,200,148 shares (-8.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,811,306
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,012,046 shares (+71.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,457,793
PROGYNY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.
PROGYNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGNY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
PROGYNY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024
- Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $22.0 on 11/13/2024
- Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024
