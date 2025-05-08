PROGYNY Earnings Results: $PGNY Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROGYNY ($PGNY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $324,040,000, beating estimates of $314,016,792 by $10,023,208.

PROGYNY Insider Trading Activity

PROGYNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER ANEVSKI (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 209,500 shares for an estimated $3,034,083

DAVID J SCHLANGER (Executive Chairman) purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,202,330

NORMAN PAYSON sold 200 shares for an estimated $11,258

PROGYNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of PROGYNY stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PROGYNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

PROGYNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGNY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

PROGYNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Glen Santangelo from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Sarah James from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $22.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jailendra Singh from Truist Financial set a target price of $19.0 on 11/13/2024

