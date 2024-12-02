News & Insights

Progyny downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

December 02, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

JPMorgan downgraded Progyny (PGNY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $17, down from $22. The company’s recent struggles with utilization and attrition “have presented a set of challenges for the story that are difficult to overcome,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a path to resolution in the near term is less clear, resulting in a lack of catalysts to get the story going, with long-term targets more difficult to achieve given the near-term setbacks.

