Progyny downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Progyny (PGNY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $17, down from $22. The company’s recent struggles with utilization and attrition “have presented a set of challenges for the story that are difficult to overcome,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a path to resolution in the near term is less clear, resulting in a lack of catalysts to get the story going, with long-term targets more difficult to achieve given the near-term setbacks.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PGNY:
- Progyny price target lowered to $17 from $30 at Barclays
- Progyny price target lowered to $19 from $24 at Jefferies
- Progyny price target lowered to $17 from $18 at Canaccord
- Progyny price target lowered to $21 from $22 at BofA
- Progyny downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.