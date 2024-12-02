Progyny downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded Progyny (PGNY) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $17, down from $22. The company’s recent struggles with utilization and attrition “have presented a set of challenges for the story that are difficult to overcome,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a path to resolution in the near term is less clear, resulting in a lack of catalysts to get the story going, with long-term targets more difficult to achieve given the near-term setbacks.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PGNY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.