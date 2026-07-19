Progyny COO Cummings Sells 3,437 Shares for $109,000 -- Here's What That Means for Investors

Key Points

Melissa B. Cummings disposed of 3,437 shares for a total value of ~$109,000 on July 14, 2026.

The transaction reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 5%.

The activity was executed through a combination of a Rule 10b5-1 plan sale and shares withheld for tax obligations.

The trade follows a 38% one-year return for the stock as of the July 14, 2026, transaction date.

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Melissa B. Cummings, Chief Operating Officer of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), reported a sale of 3,437 shares of common stock on July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 3,437 Transaction value ~$109,056 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 69,934 Post-transaction value $2.26 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($31.73); post-transaction value based on July 14, 2026, market close ($32.36).

Key questions

What were the primary drivers behind this equity disposition?

The transaction was structured to address both personal liquidity and tax obligations. Specifically, 2,244 shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on Dec. 19, 2025, while Progyny withheld 1,193 shares to cover tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of restricted stock units.

The transaction was structured to address both personal liquidity and tax obligations. Specifically, 2,244 shares were sold pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on Dec. 19, 2025, while Progyny withheld 1,193 shares to cover tax liabilities stemming from the vesting of restricted stock units. How does this transaction affect the insider's total exposure to Progyny?

While direct holdings decreased by 5% in this filing, Cummings maintains a significant equity position of 69,934 shares. This remaining stake represents a 0.0893% ownership interest in the company, valued at $2.26 million based on the market close on the transaction date.

While direct holdings decreased by 5% in this filing, Cummings maintains a significant equity position of 69,934 shares. This remaining stake represents a 0.0893% ownership interest in the company, valued at $2.26 million based on the market close on the transaction date. What is the recent context of the stock's performance?

Progyny shares were priced at $32.36 at the close of July 14, 2026, the day the transaction occurred. At that time, the company had delivered a total return of 38% over the preceding 12 months. As of July 15, 2026, market close, the stock was priced at $32.34.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $32.34 Market Capitalization $2.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $67.7 million

Company Snapshot

Progyny operates as a specialized benefits management platform, providing comprehensive fertility and family-building solutions to employers. It features a distinctive benefits plan architecture, personalized member support services, and access to a curated network of top-tier fertility specialists, complemented by its Progyny Rx pharmaceutical offering.

The company generates revenue through a subscription-based benefits management model where employers contract with Progyny to provide fertility and family-building benefits to their employees, supplemented by revenue from pharmaceutical services and ancillary offerings.

Progyny primarily serves mid-to-large employers across the United States seeking to offer comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits as part of their employee benefits packages, addressing the growing demand for specialized reproductive health coverage.

Progyny is a market-leading benefits management company with a $2.5 billion market capitalization, generating $1.3 billion in TTM revenue with $67.7 million in net income. The company has established a differentiated competitive position through its integrated platform combining benefits administration, personalized member services, and access to a selective network of fertility specialists, positioning it as a strategic partner for employers seeking to attract and retain talent through comprehensive family-building benefits.

What this transaction means for investors

COO Cummings’ sales were pretty run-of-the-mill transactions. Some of it covered withholding taxes generated from restricted stock units, and the rest came from structured, pre-planned sales. Investors shouldn’t worry too much about these sales -- it wasn’t done in reaction to the stock’s price or its fundamentals.

As for Progyny’s stock, its share price has nearly doubled over the last few months after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance in May. Despite losing one of its largest clients (suspected to be Amazon, though not confirmed), Progyny has rebounded nicely, delivering 1% sales growth in its most recent quarter, even though the customer accounted for 11 percentage points of a growth slowdown.

Meanwhile, Progyny’s margins have continued to improve, giving management the confidence to repurchase $200 million in shares, lowering its share count by 18% since 2024. Recently, another $200 million repurchase plan was put in place, which represents nearly 10% of its remaining shares. Progyny is a core holding for me, and I will continue adding to it over time. However, I’ll be watching customer concentration and a growing list of competitors very closely to see whether Progyny can gradually build a sustainable moat.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Progyny. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Progyny. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.