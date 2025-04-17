Progyny Appoints First COO and CPO to Enhance Women's Health and Family Building Solutions

Progyny appointed Melissa Cummings as COO and Geoffrey Clapp as CPO to enhance operational excellence and product innovation.

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building, today announced the appointments of Melissa Cummings as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Geoffrey Clapp as its first Chief Product Officer (CPO). The additions to the executive leadership team will extend Progyny’s ability to further drive operational excellence, advance innovation in product design and member experience, and continue to address care gaps and unmet needs across the spectrum of family building and women’s health – from preconception to fertility and menopause.





“Progyny has established itself at the forefront of building and delivering the right care model for women’s health and family building. As we continue down the path of growth and innovation, we are intentional about bringing in visionary leaders who can accelerate our momentum and expand our impact,” said Pete Anevski, CEO, Progyny. “Melissa and Geoffrey bring the healthcare industry expertise and passion that will power and scale the next stage of our superior solutions and services.”





Cummings is a strategic, data-driven leader with a deep understanding of healthcare operations and a proven track record in general management, payer operations, and customer experience. Her impressive 30-year career in healthcare, includes serving most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, and prior to that as Vice President, Strategic Product Solutions at Aetna.





“There’s never been a more important time to rethink how women and families have traditionally been supported throughout their health journeys,” said Cummings. “Progyny’s unique model, unparalleled clinical outcomes, and commitment to high-touch care are setting a new standard in healthcare. I’m honored to join at such a transformative point in the company’s journey, and I’m excited to help scale its mission and impact even further.”





Complementing Cummings’ experience is Clapp who brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare technology, start-up innovation, engineering, and product development. As a Senior Vice President as well as Head of Strategy, Optum Health Solutions, he drove innovation that helped significantly increase earnings for both the Renal Care and Organ Transplant products, rebuilding them from the ground up. At Progyny, Clapp will lead product development and strategy and define the development roadmap for scalable, high-impact solutions that expand access to critical family building and women’s health care.





"There are few companies out there that have the passion and resources to impact the women’s health space at scale,” said Clapp “I’m excited to bring my years of experience in leading product to Progyny, where we’re anticipating what members will need tomorrow while delivering meaningful impact today.”





These appointments come at a time of significant momentum for Progyny. The company now serves more than 530 leading employers with 6.7 million contracted lives, offering solutions that span the reproductive health journey. With the latest addition of its Parent and Child Well-being program and doula support, Progyny continues to evolve into a single, trusted solution delivering value-based care, clinical excellence, and consistently superior outcomes.





For more information about Progyny’s leadership and integrated solutions, visit



www.progyny.com



.







About Progyny







Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.





Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.





Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.







For Further Information, Please Contact:







Investors:





James Hart







investors@progyny.com







Media:





Alexis Ford







media@progyny.com





