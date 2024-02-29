Progyny Announces Share Repurchase Of Up To $100 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock on Thursday.

The company revealed that the program will be funded using existing cash reserves and that the shares may be bought back through open market transactions, including plans following Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Progyny mentioned that the program is subject to potential suspension or termination at any time and that it cannot assure the number of shares it will repurchase, if any, or the prices at which any purchases will take place.

