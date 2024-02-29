News & Insights

Markets
PGNY

Progyny Announces Share Repurchase Of Up To $100 Mln Of Common Stock

February 29, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock on Thursday.

The company revealed that the program will be funded using existing cash reserves and that the shares may be bought back through open market transactions, including plans following Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Progyny mentioned that the program is subject to potential suspension or termination at any time and that it cannot assure the number of shares it will repurchase, if any, or the prices at which any purchases will take place.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGNY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.