Progressive's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y//Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.97 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. The bottom line more than doubled year over year.



Operating revenues of $19.5 billion improved 24.9% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 2.6%.



Shares rose 0.8% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $19.5 billion in the quarter, up 25% from $15.6 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 23% to $18.3 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 billion.



Net realized gain on securities was $287.4 billion against a loss of $149 million incurred in the year-ago quarter.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 340 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 89.

September Policies in Force

Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 17% from the year-ago month’s figure to 22.8 million. Special Lines improved 9% to 6.5 million.



In the Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 20% year over year to 13.4 million, while Agency Auto increased 19% to 9.4 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 2% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.5 million policies in force, up 14%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $46.36 as of Sept. 30, 2024, up 60.5% from $28.89 as of Sept. 30, 2023.



Return on equity in September 2024 was 50.9%, up from 17.4% reported in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 820 bps to 20.2.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

The Travelers Companies TRV will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct.17, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $3.76, suggesting an increase of 92.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TRV’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two.



RLI Corporation RLI will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 21, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 94 cents, indicating an increase of 54.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



RLI’s earnings beat estimates in the last four quarters.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 21, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 93 cents, suggesting an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s earnings beat estimates in the last four reported quarters.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.