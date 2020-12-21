Stocks
PGR

Progressive’s Profit Soars 142% in November; Analyst Lifts PT

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Progressive Corp. reported triple-digit earnings growth in November, both on a year-over-year and sequential basis. The insurance company’s earnings per share last month surged about 142% to $1.26 from $0.52 year-on-year.

Progressive’s (PGR) EPS in November soared 215% from the $0.40 posted in October.

During the reported period, the company's net premium earned rose 11% year-over-year, while premium written grew 14% over the same period. Combined ratio (percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses) declined to 86.6 in November from 94.1 in the prior-year period. Progressive’s policies-in-force in November were 11% higher than in the year-ago period.

The company said, “Excluding the impact of catastrophe losses in both November 2020 and 2019, our companywide loss/LAE ratio was 6.1 points lower than November last year, in part reflecting continued lower auto accident frequency on a year-over-year basis.” (See PGR stock analysis on TipRanks)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan raised the stock’s price target from $96 to $99 (2.1% upside potential) and maintained a Hold rating. Greenspan noted that the November results reflect “continued favorable frequency benefits in early 2021 and stronger NPW [net premium written] growth in commercial auto.” The analyst said, “The earnings beat was counter-balanced by the slowdown in PIF [policies-in-force].”

She added, “We are seeing rate declines in the personal auto sector and the level of rate should slow as the industry factors in the Covid-19 favorable frequency levels. Further, as miles driven rebound from Covid-19 lows the favorable frequency trends should subside from here.”

Meanwhile, most of the Street is in line with Wells Fargo's outlook with a Hold analyst consensus. That's based on 5 Holds, 2 Buys and 1 Sell. The average price target stands at $97.38 and implies that shares are fully priced at current levels. Shares have gained 33.9% year-to-date.

Related News:
Progressive 3Q Profit Soars 82%; Wells Fargo Sticks To Hold
BNY Mellon To Resume Stock Buybacks; Shares Rise 5%
American Express Invests in Crypto Trading Platform FalconX; Street Says Hold

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGR

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Will Stocks Get a Final Push in the Back Half of December and Setting up for 2021?

    LPL Financial Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalls to discuss if stocks will get a final push in the back half of December and setting up for 2021.

    6 days ago

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular