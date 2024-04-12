Progressive's (PGR) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.83 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. The bottom line improved nearly eight times year over year.



Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $19 billion in the quarter, up 18% from $16.1 billion a year ago. Premiums beat our estimate of $17.6 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 19% to $16 billion and beat our estimate of $14.4 billion.



Operating revenues of $17.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% and increased 20.1% year over year.

Net realized gain on securities was $115.6 billion compared with $71.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total expenses of $14.4 billion increased 4% year over year.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 1290 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 86.1.

March Policies in Force

Policies in force were soft in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 7% from the year-ago month’s figure to 20.4 million. Special Lines improved 8% to 6.1 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 8% year over year to 11.9 million, while Agency Auto increased 5% to 8.6 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 3% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.2 million policies in force, up 10%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $37.24 as of Mar 31, 2024, up 33.7% from $27.97 as of Mar 31, 2023.



Return on equity in March 2024 was 34% compared with 0.1% a year ago. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 350 bps to 24.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

The Travelers Companies TRV will report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $4.69, suggesting an increase of 14.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TRV’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two.



RLI Corporation RLI will report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 22, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.63, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



RLI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB will report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.47, suggesting an increase of 47% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.

