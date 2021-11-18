Progressive's (PGR) October Earnings, Revenues Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 63 cents for October 2021, up 58% year over year. The improvement was driven by an increase in revenues that offset the rise in expenses.



Progressive’s shares have lost 8.2% year to date against the industry’s growth of 17.9%.

October Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.3 billion, up 15% from $3.8 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $4.4 billion, up 14% from about $3.9 billion reported in the year-ago month.



Net realized gain on securities of $302.1 million versus 40.3 million loss incurred in the year-ago month.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 460 basis points (bps) year over year to 97.2.



Progressive’s operating revenues were $4.6 billion, improving 12.4% year over year, owing to a 12.9% increase in premiums and a 29.8% jump in service revenues. However, 9.7% lower investment income and 2.2% lower fees were partial drags.



Total expenses rose 18.1% to $4.4 billion, primarily on account of 23.2% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and a 10.3% rise in policy acquisition costs.



In October, policies in force were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment improved 7% year over year to 17.8 million. Special Lines increased 8% from the year-earlier month to 5.3 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 5% to 8 million while Direct Auto increased 9% to 9.6 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 18% year over year to about 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force in the reported month, up 13% year over year.



The company’s book value per share was $31.13 as of Oct 30, 2021, up 3.1% from $30.20 on Oct 30, 2020.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 19.9%, down 1460 bps from 34.5% in October 2020. The debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 210 bps year over year to 20.8 as of Oct 30, 2021.



Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

