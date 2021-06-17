Progressive's (PGR) May Earnings Drop, Revenues Rise Y/Y
The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 58 cents for May 2021, down 7% year over year. Improvement in the top line was offset by rise in expenses.
Progressive’s shares gained 14.9% in a year, underperforming the industry’s 39.7% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
May Numbers in Detail
Progressive recorded net premiums written of $3.4 billion, up 7% from $3.2 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $3.4 billion, up 13% from about $3 billion reported last May.
Net realized losses on securities of $146.3 million narrowed from a loss of $210.6 million in the year-ago month.
Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.1.
Total operating revenues were $3.5 billion, improving 12.7% year over year, owing to a 13.3% increase in premiums, 22.2% higher fee income and a 27.3% jump in service revenues. However, investment income, which was 16.8% lower, was a drag.
Total expenses rose 12.7% to $3.2 billion, primarily because of 50.8% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and a 16.1% jump in policy acquisition costs.
In May, policies in force were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment improved 11% year over year to 17.5 million. Special Lines increased 10% from the year-earlier month to 5.2 million policies.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 9% to 8 million, while Direct Auto increased 13% to 9.5 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 15% year over year to 0.9 million. The Property business had 2.6 million policies in force in the reported month, up 14% year over year.
The company’s book value per share was $30.90 as of May 31, 2021, up 16.2% from $26.60 on May 31, 2020.
Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 31.7%, down 330 bps from 32.8% in May 2021. Debt-to-total-capital ratio deteriorated 260 bps year over year to 22.5 as of May 31, 2021.
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
