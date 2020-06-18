Progressive's (PGR) May Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 62 cents for May 2020, up nearly five-fold year over year on an improved top line.



Year to date, Progressive’s shares have gained 9.5% against the industry’s 18.8% decline. The rise was courtesy of the company’s consistently strong results.





Numbers in May



Progressive recorded net premiums written of $3.2 billion in the month, up 19% from $2.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net premiums earned were about $3 billion, up 10% from 2.7 billion last May.



Net realized gain on securities in the quarter was $210.6 million against loss of $204.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 210 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.7%.



Total operating revenues came in at $4.5 billion, improving 9% year over year owing to a 9.5% increase in premiums and a 22.2% rise in service revenues. However, 5.2% lower investment income was a partial offset.



Total expenses rose 11.9% to $2.9 billion, primarily because of 7% higher losses and loss adjustment expense, and 13.1% jump in other underwriting expenses and policyholder credit expense in May 2020. The company incurred $510 million in policyholder credit expense in tandem with the plan to issue a credit to personal auto customers with a policy in force on May 31, 2020, in response to the reduction in auto accident frequency resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.



In May, policies in force were impressive in both Vehicle and Property business. In its vehicle business, Personal Auto segment improved 11% year over year to nearly 15.8 million. Special Lines increased 4.7% from the year-earlier month to 5 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 7.23% to 9 million while Direct Auto increased 13% to nearly 8.4 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to 0.8 million. The Property business had 2.3 million policies in force in the reported month, up 13% year over year.



Progressive’s book value per share was $26.60 as of May 31, 2020, up 26.2% from $21.08 as of May 31, 2019.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 35%, up 330 basis points (bps) from 31.7% in May 2019. Debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 50 bps year over year to 25.1 as of May 31, 2020.



Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



