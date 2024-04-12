Progressive Shares Motoring Higher

Progressive is One of the Most Accumulated Stocks

FXEmpire.com -

Hefty institutional volumes are powerful. In the last year, PGR has been under heavy Big Money accumulation, which we believe to be institutional interest.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in PGR stock. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of financials names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a powerful tailwind going on with Progressive.

Progressive Fundamental Analysis

Heavy institutional support alongside a strong fundamental setup is worth your attention. As you can see, PGR has had great sales and EPS growth recently:

1-year sales growth rate (+25.2%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+111.8%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +11.8%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been driving to new heights. Progressive is gaining due to a rock-solid earnings picture.

Combining top fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long-term.

PGR has recently been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals. That rare list means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this every week.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report numerous times. The blue bars below shows when PGR was a top pick…travelling higher along the way.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is a great way to size up the demand picture.

Most superstar stocks exhibit relentless Big Money buy signals.

Progressive Price Prediction

The PGR rally reveals ample Big Money buying. Investors should probably take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in PGR at the time of publication.

If you are a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) or are a serious investor, take your investing to the next level, learn more about the MAPsignals process here.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.