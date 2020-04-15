Progressive Refunds Premium to Members on Reduced Driving

The Progressive Corporation PGR has announced that it will return around $1 billion of premiums to its personal auto insurance clients. For policies in force as of Apr 30 this year, the company will refund 20% of premium payable in April. The premium amount will get credited in May. Similarly, for policies in force as of May 31, Progressive will refund 20% of premium payable in May, which will be credited in June.

The company’s reward to auto insurance customers comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that the United States has been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Apart from resulting in numerous life losses, the pandemic has also affected the U.S. economy. Such sluggish economy tends to heap financial burdens on people. The latest move by Progressive will somewhat relieve its clients of the financial stress amid this crisis.

Moreover, this property and casualty (P&C) insurer intends to reward its policyholders as it is well-poised to gain from declining claims amid a reduction in the number of vehicles plying on roads due to the prevailing dismal period. Hence, Progressive has been witnessing fewer insured vehicles on the road. The reduction in travel and consequently auto accidents bode well for the company as lower claims are likely to aid margins in first-quarter 2020 results, which is scheduled to release on Apr 15.

As part of its “Apron Relief Program”, Progressive has notably undertaken several measures for ensuring the well-being of its customers, employees, agents and communities. In respect of personal and commercial lines policies, the company is temporarily halting cancellations or non-renewals due to the failure in premium payment by its customers till May 15.

For relieving its employees of financial stress, Progressive will provide advances in its annual bonus program. It tends to cover healthcare costs for its employees as well, which include co-pays for telemedicine visits and costs related to the COVID-19 treatment. The insurer also seems to be active in protecting the interests of its agents. In the challenging period, Progressive is providing its Platinum and Priority agents with chances to earn more by improving its existing programs. The insurer’s sales team continues to back its agents virtually.

Notably, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer have gained 4.2% in a year against the industry’s decline of 12.3%. We believe that the company’s strong fundamentals are likely to retain its existing momentum in the long run.

Notably, three other auto insurers, namely The Allstate Corporation ALL, MetLife, Inc. MET and Chubb Limited CB, have undertaken similar steps to help their members.

Allstate announced that it will provide a Shelter-in-Place payback worth more than $600 million and refund almost 15% of its customers’ monthly premium in April and May.

The property and casualty (P&C) business of MetLife — MetLife Auto & Home — planned to reward its existing auto insurance customers by refunding 15% of monthly premiums payable by members for April and May.

Chubb unveiled plans to reward its personal auto insurance customers by creditinga reduction of 35% in the premium amount payable in April and May.

