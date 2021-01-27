Markets
PGR

Progressive Q4 Profit Increases

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its fourth-quarter net income increased to $1.68 billion or $2.85 per share from $1.07 billion or $1.81 per share in the prior-year quarter. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net premiums written for the quarter declined to $9.54 billion from $9.59 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter. Net premiums earned were $10.21 billion up from $9.90 billion in the prior year.

For the month of December 2020, the company reported net income rose to $706.0 million or $1.20 per share, from $460.0million or $0.78 per share last year.

Net premiums written for the month decreased to $2.79 billion from $3.34 billion in the prior year. Net premiums earned were $3.16 billion, down from $3.54 billion in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular