Progressive Q4 Net Income Rises; Andrew Quigg To Succeed Sauerland As CFO

January 28, 2026 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported fourth quarter net income of $2.95 billion, an increase of 25% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $5.02 compared to $4.01. Net premiums written was $19.5 billion, an increase of 8% from last year.

The Progressive Corporation also announced that John Sauerland, Chief Financial Officer, will retire from Progressive on July 3, 2026. Andrew Quigg, currently Chief Strategy Officer, is expected to succeed Sauerland as CFO when Sauerland retires. Until that time, Quigg will work closely with Sauerland.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Progressive shares are up 0.7 percent to $209.52.

