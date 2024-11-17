Progressive price target raised to $299 from $297 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Progressive (PGR) to $299 from $297 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm highlighted in a research note on Friday that shares traded down post October earnings as the strong PIF growth in the month was offset by weaker underlying margin. Wells still sees Progressive best positioned to continue to take share given its 89.6% year-to-date combined ratio and its ad ramp-up. The firm remains a buyer.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PGR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.