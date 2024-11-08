Progressive price target raised to $237 from $197 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Progressive (PGR) to $237 from $197 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates following its quarterly results.

