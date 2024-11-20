Progressive Planet Reschedules Meeting Amid Postal Strike

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSE:PLAN) has released an update.
Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. has rescheduled its annual general meeting to January 9, 2025, due to a Canada Post strike potentially delaying the mailing of meeting materials. The company continues to offer products focused on environmental sustainability and is active in the cement, agricultural, and animal care industries.
