Progressive Planet Reschedules Meeting Amid Postal Strike

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (TSE:PLAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. has rescheduled its annual general meeting to January 9, 2025, due to a Canada Post strike potentially delaying the mailing of meeting materials. The company continues to offer products focused on environmental sustainability and is active in the cement, agricultural, and animal care industries.

For further insights into TSE:PLAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.