Progressive (PGR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Progressive (PGR) closed the latest trading day at $211.97, indicating a +1.24% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 2.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Progressive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 410% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.71 billion, up 16.34% from the year-ago period.

PGR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.65 per share and revenue of $72.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +90.67% and +17.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Progressive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% higher. Right now, Progressive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Progressive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.56 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PGR has a PEG ratio of 0.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

