Progressive (PGR) Stock Up 20% YTD: More Room for Growth?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation PGR have rallied 19.5% year to date against the industry’s decrease of 5.2%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have declined 14.6% and 17.7%, respectively in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $71.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 2.7 million.





PGR has a VGM Score of B. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.



A compelling product portfolio, leadership position, strength in both Vehicle and Property businesses, healthy policies in force and retention continue to drive PGR. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved north by 2 cents each in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.



Return on equity of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer in the trailing 12 months was 12.8%, better than the industry average of 5.7%.

Can PGR Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.71, indicating an increase of 6.8% on 10.7% higher revenues of $51.1 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at 6.53, indicating an increase of 38.6% on 10.9% higher revenues of $56.7 billion.



The long-term earnings growth rate is currently pegged at 17.4%, better than the industry average of 11.7%.



Progressive is the largest seller of motorcycle policies, the market leader in commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowner carriers, based on premiums written. PGR’s net premiums written grew 11% in the last 10 years and surpassed the industry average of 4%.



Policy life expectancy (“PLE”), a measure of customer retention, has been exhibiting improvement over the last few years across all its business lines. Strategic initiatives aimed at providing consumers with a distinctive new auto insurance option should help Progressive maintain solid PLE.



Progressive has been consistently putting in efforts to further penetrate customer households through cross-selling auto policies and Progressive Home Advantage. The momentum at Progressive’s Robinson (bundled home and auto) continued with policies-in-force growth of about 30%.



PGR’s combined ratio averaged less than 93% in a decade, reflecting superior underwriting discipline and compared favorably with the industry average combined ratio of more than 100%.



Banking on operational excellence, Progressive has been paying dividends uninterruptedly since 1971. PGR also has a 25 million share buyback program under its authorization.

