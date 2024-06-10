Progressive (PGR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Progressive (PGR) closed the most recent trading day at $210.28, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

The insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 0.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Progressive in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.53, signifying a 406% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $17.72 billion, showing a 16.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $11.64 per share and a revenue of $72.53 billion, indicating changes of +90.51% and +17.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Progressive. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Progressive is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.59.

One should further note that PGR currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

