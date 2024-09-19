Progressive (PGR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Progressive (PGR) ended the recent trading session at $255.30, demonstrating a -0.92% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

The insurer's stock has climbed by 8.57% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Progressive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.21, indicating a 53.59% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $18.92 billion, indicating a 20.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.87 per share and revenue of $73.91 billion, which would represent changes of +110.64% and +19.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Progressive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.87% higher. Right now, Progressive possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Progressive is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.01. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.63 of its industry.

We can also see that PGR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PGR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.